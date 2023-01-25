Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW not considering deployment ban to Kuwait for now

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) stated that the Philippine government is not currently considering imposing a deployment ban to Kuwait following the recent killing of another Filipina in the Gulf state.

DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said that they are currently studying the case of OFW Jullebee Ranara and that the agency needs “additional safeguards” to ensure the safety of OFWs in Kuwait.

“Ang nakikita namin on the ground, mabilis umaksyon ang Kuwaiti government,” Ople told Senate reporters.

“So no, we’re not contemplating suspension of deployment to Kuwait, but yes, we are looking at additional safeguards and reforms to make sure workers bound for Kuwait are better protected,” she added.

The body of the 35-year-old woman was found burnt in a desert last Sunday.

The 17-year-old suspect is now in police custody according to local media reports.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada is calling for a deployment ban to Kuwait, calling it unsafe for OFWs.

“It is also recorded, marami na ho talagang pang-aabuso na ginagawa itong mga amo nitong ating mga OFW.That’s why, I want to recommend to ban our OFWs from working in the state,” Estrada said.

