Miss Universe Philippines 2023 opens application 

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization has announced that the application for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 is now open.

The MUO is calling for potential candidates, according to their announcement on Instagram.

The form can be downloaded https://bit.ly/MUPH2023. for those interested applicants.

The application period closes on February 5, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Based on its website, the Miss Universe Organization aims to build a future forged by women with courage to push the limits of what’s possible, who are curious about the discovery, and the audacity to do it again.

The Miss Universe will take place in El Salvador.

Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi represented the country in the 71st edition of the pageant.

She ended her bid early in the competition with Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel winning the Miss Universe crown.

On Tuesday, Celeste shared an illustrated photo of her wearing the Darna-inspired national costume and said that the entire year has been the most challenging and exciting part of her life.

“To represent my country, The Philippines, is my greatest honor,” she said.

She also looked back on her journey and how she stepped out of her comfort zone to pursue her dreams in the Philippines.

“I’ve always had the burning passion for my country, I was always very curious about The Philippines with its Islands, People and Culture and I will continue the pursuit of my Filipina Identity,” she said.

“I’ve always known by heart that there are NO limits in what you can achieve as long as you are committed to the vision and your intentions are pure, as I have done by pushing myself beyond my limits in the services of my advocacies, training, and learning,” she added.

Celeste vowed to continue her advocacies with or without yue Miss Universe title.

“I now believe that my purpose is to inspire, and I will NEVER stop inspiring and motivating all of you, with or without the Universe Crown. I am committed,” she added.

“To my country, I stand PROUD to be a Filipina,” Celeste said.

She also paid tribute to her late father who became the inspiration of her evening gown.

“To my father, you guided me up to this day, you still are and will always do. I feel your protection,” she said. “If you are redirecting me to a different path, to what is truly meant for me, I trust you and I know I still am in the right place at the right time. Thank you, my guardian angel,” Celeste said.