‘Best night ever’ Catriona Gray shares moment with Ne-Yo during concert 

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray became a fangirl when she shared a moment with international singer Ne-Yo in his concert in Manila on Monday, January 23.

“I actually watched him in concert at SM MOA back in 2010. Tapos backstage at MU2018, I was too shy to say hi,” Catriona wrote.

So when Catriona was asked by Ne-Yo to come up to the stage during his concert, she immediately granted the singer’s request.

“So last night, Neyo asked for members from the audience to dance, syempre hindi ako dancer! But then everyone around me was pointing to me and, taking notice, one of the stage managers picked me to take me to the stage,” she said.

“Pero ang alam ko….I can’t dance but I know how to WAALLKKKK,” she added.

Catriona then treated concert goers with her famous lava walk which became popular during her Miss Universe 2018 bid.

“My fangirl heart is soooo happy!” she said.

Ne-Yo also performed during the finals of the Miss Universe 2018 in Thailand where Catriona was crowned.

Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Miss Grand International 2022 5th runner-up Roberta Tamondong, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Consencino Arnold, Miss Intercontinental Philippines 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez, Bb. Pilipinas 2022 2nd runner-up Stacey Gabriel, and Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidate Graciella Lehmann also watched Ne-Yo’s concert.