Ople condoles family of slain OFW in Kuwait, vows justice

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has expressed her condolences and sympathies to the family of slain overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara in Kuwait.

Ople also assured that they will work hard to ensure justice to the Filipina killed in the Middle Eastern country.

In a statement, the DMW said that Ople reached out and spoke with the family members of 35-year old Kuwait-based OFW, whose death was reported over Kuwait media on Sunday evening.

Ople expressed the department’s and her personal condolences with Ranara’s family.

She also informed the family that the DMW will provide them all the necessary support they need at this time of grief.

“At this moment, the DMW is waiting for the official report on the incident from Kuwaiti authorities,” the DMW said in a statement.

The department is closely monitoring developments on this case alongside the DFA in working with Kuwaiti authorities.

Ople also condemned this heinous crime and urged the Kuwaiti government to work on the early resolution of the case and bring its perpetrators to justice.