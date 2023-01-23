From celebrity to photographer, Jodi Sta. Maria shares tourist encounters in Taiwan 

Kapamilya star Jodi Sta.Maria has once again showed her humility during her most recent trip to Taiwan.

In a tweet, Jodi shared photos of her taking pictures of some tourists visiting the National Palace Museum in Taiwan.

“Sa Maynila artista. Sa ibang bansa, litratista ng mga tanawin at turista,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Sta.Maria (@jodistamaria)

Despite her achievements as a celebrity, Jodi was even seen kneeling down to get the best shot of the tourists in Taiwan.

Jodi’s fans and followers could not help but admire her humility and kindness.

“Kaya mahal kita Jodz napaka humble mo. Enjoy ka lang at ingat lagi,” a netizen said.

“Sa Maynila Best Actress. Sa ibang bansa Best Photographer,” another one said.

“Swerte naman ng mga nag pa picture, eh isang ASIAN BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE ba naman mag picture sayo,” another netizen replied.