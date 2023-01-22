WATCH: “Dino Mania” brings prehistoric world to life at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park in the Middle East, has launched a brand new dinosaur parade on Friday, January 20th. The event, called “Dino Mania,” will feature a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, triceratops, raptors, and more. The parade will be a free, interactive experience that includes special effects such as music, roars, and fog, as well as opportunities for audience participation for all ages.

The parade will take place from Friday to Sunday at 8 PM, and guests will be able to roam around Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts while they experience the ancient creatures. In addition, guests will also be able to enjoy interactive encounters and photo opportunities with the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 12 PM.

“Dino Mania” is both educational and entertaining, and is sure to be an unforgettable experience for children and their families. Along with the parade, guests will have the chance to win prizes for the best “fearless photo.” Annual pass holders at Dubai Parks and Resorts will also have special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.

This new addition to Dubai Parks and Resorts is sure to make it an ultimate destination for family fun, with over 100 rides, attractions, and live entertainment across the park. For more information, visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com