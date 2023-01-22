Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: “Dino Mania” brings prehistoric world to life at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park in the Middle East, has launched a brand new dinosaur parade on Friday, January 20th. The event, called “Dino Mania,” will feature a series of life-like animatronic dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, triceratops, raptors, and more. The parade will be a free, interactive experience that includes special effects such as music, roars, and fog, as well as opportunities for audience participation for all ages.

The parade will take place from Friday to Sunday at 8 PM, and guests will be able to roam around Riverland in Dubai Parks and Resorts while they experience the ancient creatures. In addition, guests will also be able to enjoy interactive encounters and photo opportunities with the dinosaurs from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 12 PM.

“Dino Mania” is both educational and entertaining, and is sure to be an unforgettable experience for children and their families. Along with the parade, guests will have the chance to win prizes for the best “fearless photo.” Annual pass holders at Dubai Parks and Resorts will also have special access to meet the dinosaurs up close.

This new addition to Dubai Parks and Resorts is sure to make it an ultimate destination for family fun, with over 100 rides, attractions, and live entertainment across the park. For more information, visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]times.ae

Related Articles

TFT NEWS rachel

LOOK: Erik Santos reunites with Sara Geronino, Rachelle Anne Go

2 mins ago
gold mask louvre

LOOK: Philippine treasures in Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrate OFWs global connectedness

19 mins ago
gold cup louvre

WATCH: Explore Philippines’ gold treasures in Louvre Abu Dhabi

25 mins ago
TFT NEWS billy

Billy Crawford on Alex Gonzaga viral incident: Naawa ako sa kanya 

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button