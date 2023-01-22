Marcos claims PH in ‘VIP’ club in World Economic Forum 

President Bongbong Marcos said that the Philippines is included in a so-called ‘VIP club’ of well performing economies in Southeast Asia based on his last event at the World Economic Forum.

“Mabuti naman at nakapunta tayo rito, dahil sa pagpunta natin, nasama tayo sa tinatawag nilang VIP Club… ‘Yung VIP Club ay Vietnam, Indonesia, and Philippines,” Marcos said in a statement.

“‘Yun daw ang pinakamagandang ekonomiya sa Asya,” he added.

The Philippines is joined by Vietnam and Indonesia in the so-called VIP club. Marcos said that the WEF is a good platform for the country to introduce the economic performance of the Philippines to global and business leaders.

Marcos met with WEF Founder and Chairman Emeritus Klaus Schwab, whom he called “a dear friend of the Philippines.” The two agreed to work together to provide more opportunities for Filipinos.

“The process that we undertook really in Davos was not simply to highlight the new situation, the new economic situation, the new policies, and the new concepts that we are promoting in the Philippines today, but also to learn from the world leaders and the world economic leaders what part the Philippines can play in this fragmented world,” Marcos said.

“That was the main theme in this entire forum. [It] is how we bring back cooperation in a fragmented world. And we are seen to play a part in that and especially as a member state of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and as a leading economy in Asia,” he added.