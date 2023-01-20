Three sacked immigration officers linked to human trafficking in Cambodia, Myanmar

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration (BI) has disclosed that three recently relieved immigration officials may be tied to human trafficking syndicates in Cambodia and Myanmar. According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the agency is currently interrogating the three individuals, two of whom worked at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and one at Clark International Airport.

“While it might be early to jump into conclusions but ‘yung initial reports na natanggap natin is there might be a link dito sa illegal syndicates na ito [sa Cambodia at Myanmar] at doon sa mga iniimbestigahan natin,” said Sandoval.

The revelation follows Senator Risa Hontiveros’ prior statements that an informant tied BI agents at Clark International Airport to the trafficking of Filipinos to Cambodia. According to the source, a Filipina named “Miles,” recruiters pay immigration officials between P75,000 and P100,000 for each Filipino they enable to leave the country without due scrutiny.

“They have been assigned in back-end offices, removed from the frontlines para maging smooth ‘yung ating investigation, walang hindrance doon sa investigation,” she said.

Sandoval noted that if the immigration officers in issue are discovered to be involved in human trafficking, the BI would refer the case to the Department of Justice for prompt administrative proceedings. She also underlined that the inquiry is still in its early stages and that the agency is still gathering evidence.