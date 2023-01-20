Dubai RTA, Careem record over 2.8 million bike rides

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and ride-hailing giant Careem have celebrated the completion of 2.8 million trips via the Careem BIKE service between its launch in February 2020 and December 2022. The milestone reflects the growing popularity of bike-sharing in Dubai and aligns with the city’s strategy of becoming more bicycle-friendly and promoting environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

“The total number of Careem stations increased to 175 in 2022, and the number of bikes increased to 1,750,” RTA said in a statement. In 2022, Careem BIKE made 1.4 million trips in Dubai, a 61% increase from the previous year. Customers used Careem BIKE to travel 5,993,450 kilometres across Dubai, with the longest single trip spanning 58 kilometres from Al Qudra to the Atria Tower in Business Bay. As a result, customers mitigated 912,000 kg of CO2, which is the equivalent of 289 cars emitting CO2 in one year.

The successful partnership between RTA and Careem has been further supported by Dubai Holding, which welcomed 22 Careem BIKE stations to five of its destinations, including City Walk, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Internet City. The partnership aims to encourage sustainable travel and support the growth of a sustainable, innovation-led economy in line with the vision of the UAE Government.

Eng. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency, at RTA, said, “We’re delighted with the great success of the ‘First and Last-Mile strategy’ as reflected in the rising demand of residents and visitors for the use of bicycles as an important alternative and sustainable mobility means that enabled public transport commuters to reach their final destinations.”

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility at Careem, said: “We’re so excited to see the number of Careem BIKE stations and bikes more than double in the last year as more residents and tourists choose to get around Dubai by bike. Through our partnership with Dubai Holding, we’ve been able to tap into some of Dubai’s most popular business districts, residential communities, and retail destinations