UAE visa and Emirates ID fees increase by AED100

The cost of visas and Emirates IDs is anticipated to rise in the UAE.

As of posting time, prices for issuing Emirates ID and all sorts of visas in the UAE have increased by AED100, according to travel and typing center agents, a customer care representative at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) confirmed as per reports from Khaleej Times.

The agent also stated that the price hike applies to all ICP services, however it is unclear if the higher rates apply to visas granted in Dubai.

The Khaleej Times report further states that the cost increase applies to both Emirates ID and visit and residence visas. Emirates ID will now cost Dh370 rather than Dh270, and a one-month visit visa will now cost Dh370 rather than Dh270.

A number of new regulations have been added to the UAE’s visa and residency system in recent months. Visitors are no longer allowed to extend their visas within the country and must exit and re-enter on a new visa. Furthermore, the ICP has standardized fines for visa overstays, with tourists and visitors now paying AED50 per day and those on resident visas paying AED100 per day.

This is a developing story.

