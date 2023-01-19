UAE astronaut to embark on historic six-month mission to the International Space Station from February 2023

The UAE announced today, January 19, that astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will go to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission as part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which will launch not earlier than February 26, 2023.

The project, which is set to launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, will be the first Arab long-duration astronaut journey and will feature a number of experiments and research, as well as significant scientific discoveries about outer space.

The UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the new launch date and stated that Al Neyadi will conduct several in-depth and advanced scientific experiments as part of the ‘UAE Astronaut Programme,’ which will train and prepare a team of Emirati astronauts before sending them into space to carry out various scientific missions.

Update: The launch date of the first Arab long-duration astronaut mission is scheduled no earlier than 26 February 2023. The 6-month mission, on board the International Space Station, will include different scientific experiments and research.#UAEAstronautProgramme pic.twitter.com/sPC9GxCG3h — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) January 19, 2023

Al Neyadi will be a member of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6, the agency’s sixth crew rotation trip employing a US commercial spaceship carrying a research expedition onboard the microgravity laboratory. The flight will also include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. Except for Bowen, this will be the crew’s first excursion into space.

According to NASA, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft (dubbed Endeavour) on a Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Launch Complex 39A at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Once aboard the ISS, Al Neyadi will work as a flight engineer. This will be Bowen’s fourth voyage into space. He has completed three space shuttle flights and spent more than 40 days in orbit, including 47 hours and 18 minutes on seven spacewalks. As mission commander, he will be in charge of all aspects of the flight, from launch through re-entry. As pilot, Hoburg will be in charge of the spacecraft’s systems and performance. Fedyaev will act as a mission specialist, monitoring the spacecraft during its dynamic launch and re-entry stages.

The mission’s sponsor, the UAE Astronaut Programme, wants to build the country’s infrastructure for human space exploration and train Emirati astronauts to run the ISS. This is a significant step forward for the UAE as it explores the final frontier. The mission is anticipated to help the country’s space industry and motivate future generations to seek jobs in science and technology.