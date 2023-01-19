Dubai recognized as the world’s number one destination in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

In the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, Dubai was crowned the world’s top destination for the second year in a row. The award complements to the recently released Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aim of reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top three tourism and business destinations. Millions of tourists from all over the globe vote on the Travellers’ Choice Awards, providing honest and unbiased feedback on locations, activities, and experiences.

The award underscores the significant efforts to bolster the city’s vibrant economy and tourism ecosystem as it seeks to deliver the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s most visited and liveable city.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, commented on the award saying, “The top ranking by global travelers reflects the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into the world’s top destination for tourism and business, as embodied by a key goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The Agenda’s objective of consolidating Dubai’s status as one of world’s top three cities for tourism and business signifies the leadership’s determination to mark Dubai out as a clear leader not only as a leisure and lifestyle destination but also as a hub for connectivity, commerce and investment. Dubai’s diverse tourism attractions and hospitality offerings, combined with its emergence as a leading venue for global events and a magnet for talent and enterprise will continue to reinforce its status as a favorite among global travelers over the next decade. Dubai’s tourism, hospitality and events sectors have been at the forefront of a rebound and acceleration of global growth in these sectors over the last two years and will continue to play a key role in shaping their evolution in the future.”

His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, also commented on the award saying, “Being named the No.1 global destination for a second consecutive year reflects the significant work undertaken by the city’s many stakeholders, our strong public private partnership model, and Dubai’s global network of partners – all of which are aligned towards the guiding vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the city of the future and the world’s best destination to visit, live, and work.”

In recent years, Dubai’s tourism industry has been on the rebound and accelerating global growth, and the city’s continued investment in its product offering, guest experience, and the development of the sector and those working in it will not only serve to further accelerate industry growth, but will also have a significant multiplier impact on many other aspects of Dubai’s economic landscape and global appeal to businesses and talent.