DMW affirms role in empowering OFWs at Asia Women’s Forum 2023

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has affirmed its position and role as the principal agency responsible for empowering OFWs and their families. On behalf of Secretary Susan Ople, Undersecretary Maria Anthonette C. Velasco-Allones highlighted the DMW’s transformation journey today, January 19, 2023, at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Secretary Ople’s leadership qualities were also recognized by the Undersecretary, notably her capacity to develop courage, consistent humility, and competence within the organization in assisting OFWs. She emphasized Ople’s passion and commitment to the welfare of OFWs and their families, as well as her role in DMW efforts to enhance their lives.

The DMW has been in the forefront of addressing the issues that OFWs experience, especially in terms of welfare and protection. It has collaborated extensively with various government agencies, the commercial sector, and international organizations to defend the rights and welfare of OFWs.

One of the DMW’s primary goals is to reduce the amount of welfare cases involving OFWs, particularly in vulnerable countries. Recently, t he DMW has been collaborating with Kuwaiti authorities to reduce the number of welfare cases and return distressed OFWs. DMW Secretary Ople, who is currently participating in the World Economic Forum as part of the presidential delegation, stated that the DMW’s goal is “to reduce the number of welfare cases in Kuwait in partnership with the private sector and Kuwaiti government, while bringing home and assisting as many distressed OFWs as possible.”

The DMW has also been striving to improve conditions at government-run shelters in Kuwait and other countries so that OFWs can be housed in a more dignified, pleasant, and safe environment. Secretary Ople has also said unequivocally that all troubled OFWs must return home with the DMW attending to their particular families’ needs.