Customs seizes illegally imported onions, other products from 10 flight attendants at NAIA

Authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Bureau of Customs (BOC) made a substantial seizure of unlawfully imported agricultural items on January 10, 2023. The commodities, which included onions and fruits, were discovered in the luggage of ten flight attendants coming from Dubai and Riyadh.

According to the BOC, the physical examination of the baggage followed an X-Ray screening that indicated the presence of agricultural items. Further examination revealed that the requisite Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearance (SPSIC) from the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) was missing.

The importation of plant products classified as “Regulated Imports” under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act needs prior approval or authorization from the relevant regulatory government agency. As a result, an inquiry into the flight crew’s suspected unlawful importation has been begun, in violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Presidential Decree 1433, and the Plant Quarantine Law.

In addition to violating importing regulations, the flight attendants exhibited unruly behavior when they were told of their violation. They allegedly stomped or walked on the imported agricultural items.

The airline management has informed the BOC of their cooperation in this subject and indicated that any infractions by their personnel would not be tolerated. They have also stated that they intend to investigate and implement the necessary punishment.

The BOC-mandate NAIA’s of tax collection, trade facilitation, and border protection remains a top priority. This recent seizure underscores their commitment to avoiding illicit importation and implementing rules to safeguard the agricultural economy and public health.