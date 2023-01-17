Western Digital to showcase its advanced smart video solutions at Intersec Dubai 2023

Western Digital will be showcasing its latest in smart video solutions at Intersec Dubai and visitors will be able to see innovations in high-capacity, high-performance storage solutions for advanced, AI-enabled, always-on smart video recorders, appliances, and servers. Debuting live, the company’s new hard disk drives (HDDs) are loaded with cutting-edge technologies, including OptiNAND™ technology, energy-assisted PMR (ePMR), triple-stage actuator (TSA) and HelioSeal® to deliver the industry’s highest CMR areal density at 2.2TB* per platter, resulting in 22TB* CMR HDDs for its customers.

On display will be Western Digital’s new 22TB* range of WD Purple™ hard disk drives (HDDs), engineered specifically for smart video and includes three product solutions: WD Purple Pro HDD, WD Purple HDD and WD Purple microSD ™ card. Offering improved efficiency for overall video playback, these devices bring reliable, surveillance-class storage that has been tested for compatibility in a wide range of smart video systems. WD Purple Pro drives are optimized to handle up to 64 single-stream[1] HD cameras as well as many of the latest smart cameras that transmit multiple streams. It offers high reliability with a MTBF of up to 2.5 million hours[2] for advanced smart video solutions that operate in 24/7 environments.

Moreover, the company will be showcasing its industry-leading Ultrastar ® DC HC570 22TB CMR hard drives to support cloud service providers (CSPs), video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) providers, telcos and system integrators. Delivering the industry’s highest CMR areal density, these drives help customers store more data and videos in the same footprint, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and help meet sustainability goals. Additionally, one of the new technology innovations in its 22TB Ultrastar HDD™ is a feature uniquely enabled by OptiNAND that combines the performance of write cache enabled (WCE) mode and the data protection of write cache disabled (WCD) mode, offering the best of both scenarios without compromise.

And finally, visitors to the Western Digital stand (stand S1-J11) will also witness a live demonstration of its storage platform system, the Ultrastar Data102, addressing the demanding storage needs of large enterprise customers, storage OEMs, cloud service providers, as well as resellers/integrators requiring dense, shared HDD. With unique IsoVibe™ and ArcticFlow™ technologies for a cool reliable operation, the Data102 provides up to 2.2PB[3] of raw storage in 4U using the company’s 22TB CMR HDDs in a compact and efficient form factor.

Intersec will be taking place in Dubai World Trade Center from January 17th to January 19th, 2023.

[1] Single stream per camera @ 3.2Mbps (1080p, H.265, 25 fps). Results may vary depending on camera resolution, file format, frames per second, software, system settings, video quality, and other factors.

[2] Projected values. When final, MTBF, and AFR specifications will be based on a sample population and are estimated by statistical measurements and acceleration algorithms under typical operating conditions, workload of 220TB/year, and drive temperature of 40°C. Derating of MTBF and AFR will occur above these parameters, up to 550TB writes per year, and 65°C drive temperature. MTBF and AFR ratings do not predict an individual drive’s reliability and do not constitute a warranty

[3] *1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

Western Digital, the Western Digital design, Western Digital logo, ArcticFllow, HelioSeal, IsoVibe, OptiNAND, Ultrastar, WD Purple are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. The microSD mark is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.