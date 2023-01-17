‘Stupid and narcissist’ Vloggers, celebrities express dismay over Alex Gonzaga’s rude behavior

More celebrities and personalities are condemning Alex Gonzaga over her viral video showing her smearing a cake’s icing on a waiter after she was greeted on her birthday.

The 12-second clip showed Alex, her husband and politician Mikee Morada and her friends having fun while she smeared the cake to the waiter’s face.

The video drew the ire and disgust of netizens calling her out over her rude behavior.

Some celebrities and even vloggers shared their dismay over Alex’s problematic actions.

“Come on guys. She was drunk.…and stupid. Drunk and stupid. And a narcissist. Drunk and stupid and a narcissist,” radio host DJ Mo Twister said in a tweet.

Come on guys. She was drunk. …and stupid. Drunk and stupid. And a narcissist. Drunk and stupid and a narcissist. https://t.co/lFpB8NsfrD — Mo Twister (@djmotwister) January 16, 2023

“What if yung server ang gumawa sa kanya nun. Ano kaya ang nararamdaman nya? Oh wait, hindi pala gagawin ng server yun since may manners siya,” Tiktok star Arshie Larga commented.

Online personality Janina Vela also expressed her disappointment over Alex’s actions.

“Siguro mas-acceptable ito kung ka-close mo yung tao, pero dahil sa “power dynamics” dito —Kuya as the server and Ms. Alex as the served— hindi niya magagawa yun. Service workers are our equals. It’s their job to serve, but it’s our job to give them the respect they deserve,” Vela said.

Alex has yet to address the recent issue against her but this was not the first time she was called out over her rude behavior.

Last year, Alex was called out by his co-host Matteo Guidicelli for bringing up their ex-relationships in jokes when they are already married to other people.

Alex was also identified by some netizens as the celebrity mentioned by veteran actress Dina Bonnevie for having a bad attitude in showbiz projects.