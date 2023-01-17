Lulu Group Chief meets Filipino President in Davos

Davos: Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International called on Ferdinand R. Marcos Junior, President of the Philippines at Davos, Switzerland on the side-lines of World Economic Forum.

Yusuff Ali explained Lulu Group’s current investments and future plan in the Philippines to the President and said that the group currently exports products such as dry foods, bananas, seafood, fruits and vegetables and other value-added food and non-food products, as well as other general merchandise to the 245 Lulu Hypermarkets in the GCC region.

He also informed the President that Lulu Group is one of the largest employers of Filipino workforce in the GCC countries where more than 6,000 people are working.

May Exports, part of Lulu Group opened its first food logistics centre in the Calamba Premiere International Park located near Manila in 2018.

Photo Caption: Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International meets Ferdinand R. Marcos Junior, President of the Philippines at Davos, Switzerland on the side-lines of World Economic Forum.