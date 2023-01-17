Here’s all you need to know about the latest Honor X9A

Global technology brand, Honor, has announced the launch of Honor X9a in the UAE. The Filipino Times has compiled all the details that you need to know about the smart phone dubbed as having the world’s ‘strongest screen.’

Best-in-class display:

The 120Hz AMOLED Curved Display of the HONOR X9a comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93%, guaranteeing an immersive viewing experience.

HONOR X9a’s display glass, boasts an industry leading thickness of 0.65mm, has been designed to withstand accidental drops.

Equipped with the industry leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology which helps users alleviate eye strain and fatigue.

Immense Storage:

HONOR X9a includes a built-in 256GB storage, so users can be sure of having enough space for all of their special moments and favorite content with them no matter where they go.

The Iconic Dynamic Eye Camera Design

Inheriting the same iconic circular camera layout as HONOR’s flagship Magic Series line-up, the HONOR X9a features a symmetrical Dynamic Eye camera design at the back, making premium smartphone design more accessible.

What is the edge of the HONOR X9a which makes it the mobile phone with the strongest screen?

“HONOR X9a’s display was made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65mm Super Reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55mm. HONOR X9a has passed a series of rigorous tests including drop tests to examine its durability and reliability,” said Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House), GCC country manager of Honor Arabia.

But that’s not it, apart from having the strongest screen, there are also a lot more other features of this new top-of-the-line mobile phone:

Packing an ultra-large 5100mAh battery into a compact body, so far, the HONOR X9a is the thinnest and lightest smartphone to feature a battery larger than 5000mAh.

HONOR X9a boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED Curved Display, which offers a comfortable and rigid grip compared to flat screen models.

Featuring a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the HONOR X9a can display more frames per second for smoother visuals.

With curved edges on both sides, the HONOR X9a offers a comfortable grip and gives a premium look and feel.

HONOR X9A is the ‘Smartphone with the Strongest Screen’, what’s next?

Honor GCC has already released the best vlog phone and now the phone with the strongest screen. Here’s what’s next from Honor Arabia:

“We will launch more products from X Series with outstanding capabilities at an affordable price point. In quarter one you will see the HONOR X7a having an exceptional battery and HONOR X8a with the perfect camera and design,” said Mr. Mafeijian (Mr. House).

Mr. Mafeijian also shared that their focus this year will be towards highlighting HONOR innovation, quality standard’s which HONOR is committed to and customer service.

“We will soon be opening our own service center which is in the pipeline,” said Mr. Mafeijian.

Following the successful launch of HONOR Magic Vs in China, The HONOR Magic Vs will be Honor Arabia’s very first foldable flagship to debut in overseas markets.

“We are confident that it will deliver huge advancements, transforming how people all around the world use their smartphone. This year we are planning to position HONOR N-Series as the top line-up among its rival with its iconic design and powerful performance and superior camera capabilities,” he added.

HONOR X9A is now available for pre-order.

Pre-order now #HONORX9a, The Smartphone with The Strongest Screen* for AED 1299 & get FREE gifts worth AED 268. Click here.