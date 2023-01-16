Tulfo lambast BOC over red onions as ‘pasalubongs’ vs going after big time smugglers

Sen. Raffy Tulfo called out the Bureau of Customs (BOC) for seizing red onions brought by Philippine Airlines (PAL) cabin crew as pasalubong and questioned the agency for not going after big time smugglers instead.

“Bakit itong mga big time smugglers, bakit yun mga hindi niyo pinaghuhuli? Bakit itong small time na airline crew pinaghahaang ninyo? Pinahiya niyo pa… Pampasalubong lang yun,” stated Tulfo.

Tulfo said that he is pissed as to why the agency are making a fuss on the ‘desperate’ actions of the cabin crew who were left to bring onions home instead of perfumes or chocolates.

Tulfo said they should be going after the identified cartels smuggling onions.

“Siguro nasa opisina nyo lagi. This is unacceptable… Ang kakapal ng mukha nyo. Pinahiya n’yo pa tong airline crew pampasalubong lang sa pamilya,” Tulfo said.

The agency earlier released a statement that regardless of volume, bringing of red onions, vegetable or plants require necessary permits.

