Marcos says PH forced to import onions due to insufficient supply 

President Bongbong Marcos defends his decision to approve the recommendation to import over 21,000 onions due to insufficient supply in the country.

Marcos said local supply in the Philippines could not meet the demand for onions.

“Kasi depende kung sino ang kausap mo whether or not we need to import, may nagsasabi na onion hindi kailangan mag-import. Tingnan mo iyong production ng Pilipinas, tingnan mo iyong demand, malayo talaga. Sinubukan natin na makuha lahat ng mga smuggled onions pero kulang pa rin kasi hindi rin natin nagamit iyong smuggled onions so we are forced to import,” Marcos told reporters on his way to Switzerland.

Marcos also bared the plans of the Agriculture Department to maintain a two-month buffer to ensure stable supply.

The chief executive also acknowledges fact the long time problem with smuggling.

“Masyadong laganap ang smuggling dito sa Pilipinas, kahit na ano ini-i-smuggle. So we really have to look into that. We have some very good ideas. We see what other people are doing in other countries, and we can use some of the strategies that they are using,” he said.

Marcos said the government needs to step up in helping farmers and growers.

“Diyan tayo naiipit eh. Nasanay tayo masyado sa import. Import lang tayo nang import, hindi natin inaayos iyong production side. Kaya noong tinamaan tayo ng pandemya, ramdam na ramdam natin. Same thing right now, when we lost supply from abroad or when we take supplies from abroad, iyong inflationary forces doon, nadadala rito sa Pilipinas,” Marcos explained.