Enjoy Unlimited Japanese Chicken Curry Rice in Makira every Tuesday

Our favorite hangout place for delicious Japanese food has added a special dish that you can eat-all-you-can every Tuesday.

MaKiRa, which can be found at the Ground Floor of Dusit Thani Dubai, is now offering unlimited Japanese Chicken Curry Rice for only Dh55 starting this Tuesday, January 17 until February 14.

Indulge in their tender pieces of chicken, carrots, and potatoes cooked in a rich savory curry sauce paired with warm cups of steamed rice all you want.

Known for its fusion of flavors and techniques that hallmark the traditional and modern cultures of Japan, this hidden gem located at the heart of the Dubai business district will satisfy your cravings for delicious Japanese dishes.

So make sure to book your reservations in advance and enjoy an exquisite dining experience at the prestigious Dusit Thani with Makira’s new unlimited Japanese Chicken Curry Rice.

Now if you’re more into Maki rolls, then you can make Monday your Maki Day as MaKiRa offers a 50% discount on Maki rolls every Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaKiRa (@makiradubai)

Want to make MaKiRa your daily kitchen? You can.

They have a business lunch offer which consists of a 3-course meal available every day for only Dh99 from 12nn to 3:00pm. If you’re a hotelier, you also get an exclusive 50% discount on rolls and bowls when dining at this Japanese resto.

Not only do they have good food, but their overall restaurant atmosphere will pull you in an exciting dining experience with the option to be either counter seated and watch the chefs work their magic or comfortably lounge with your family and friends between four walls of Ramen-inspired art.

Book your reservations at [email protected] or contact (+971) 4 317 4515. Make sure to pe updated with their latest offers by following @makiradubai on Facebook and Instagram.