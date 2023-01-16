DMW aims to repatriate up to 300 distressed OFWs from Kuwait in next two weeks

The Philippines is planning to bring home 300 distressed OFWs from Kuwait back home to the Philippines before January ends, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a press conference, DMW Undersecretary Welfare and Foreign Employment Hans Cacdac stated that they target more than half of the 421 distressed OFWs who are currently under the care of the DMW shelter in Kuwait.

“Of the 421, we are looking at the possibility of repatriating more than half – around 300 at the most in the next two weeks. Realistically in the coming week, we are aiming for 200 to 250,” said Cacdac.

This forms part of the Philippine government’s plans to help Filipinos overseas who sought help to bring them home due to various difficulties and circumstances they faced while working abroad. DMW is currently looking for ways to decongest the shelter by both repatriating the OFWs and by looking for a new shelter that will better cater to OFWs in need.

“We are looking at the possibility of decongesting (the shelters). That is another approach – aside from looking at alternative shelters, the process of repatriation, decongestion definitely is another approach we are taking,” said DMW Usec. Cacdac.