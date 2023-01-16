Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BOC, now looking at legal steps after 10 flight attendants were caught bringing home red onion, other fruits

The Bureau of Customs are looking at the possible legal measures following an incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were nearly 40 kilos of red onions and other fruits were detected by x-rays but were not declared by flight attendants. 

According to BOC, they were stopped as they don’t have any sanitary certificate.

Screengrab from BOC footage showing flight attendants with bags of fruits, red onions

“Pursuant with President Decree Number 1433, ito po iyong kailangan po merong phytosanitary certificate and market quarantine clearance po bago makarating sa sa ating bansa,” said Spokesperson Arnaldo Dela Torre Jr. in a 24 Oras Weekend news report. 

Dela Torre also stated that the said documents should be obtained from the country origin of the plants and vegetables along with a permit from the Bureau of Plant Industry. 

The BOC recommends for tourists and returning Filipinos to surrender these items as they will be confiscated by frontline as soon as detected. 

