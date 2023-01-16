40 street vendors referred to Public Prosecution for illegal activities

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Development has referred 40 street vendors to Public Prosecution for violating regulations and carrying out illegal activities. Faisal Abdullah Al-Olayoun, the Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department, confirmed that street vendors who do not comply with the laws have been referred to the Public Prosecution. He added that the department issued 40 final warnings to vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah that were used to drive around with food products such as fruits and vegetables illegally, without obtaining a license.

Al-Olayoun explained that if the violation is repeated after the final warning, the car will be confiscated with its goods and the violator will be fined Dh5,000. On committing the violation a second time, the fine would be doubled to Dh10,000. However, on the third offence, the violator will be referred to Public Prosecution.

The warning letters were provided to street vendors in both Arabic and Urdu, “because certain street vendors speak Urdu”. Al-Olayoun stated that the department monitored 80 per cent of street vendors after issuing warnings to them. Measures were also taken against non-compliance by fining them Dh5,000 and impounding their vehicles.

The Director also stressed on the danger of parking vehicles on the side of the road. He added that the action taken is just the first stage, adding that there are health and economic requirements to open commercial establishments. Random selling is not allowed, he says.