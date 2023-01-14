OWWA Chief now in Kuwait to bring home distressed OFWs

Overseas Workers and Welfare Administration Chief Arnell Ignacio has announced his arrival in Kuwait to bring home distressed overseas Filipinos.

In a post, the OWWA Chief said that he is happy to help the OFWs in need of their assistance yet seemingly joked that there is a chance for them to return as workers abroad.

“just landed in Kuwait. game na. one shelter coming up and mag uuwi tayo ng kababayan natin.

tapos pupunta sila ulit, tapos uuwi ko ulit heheh,” said Ignacio in a Facebook post.

In a video, he said that they are looking for a shelter for the distressed OFWs.

Last August 2022, the agency has assisted the repatriation of 289 distressed OFWs from Kuwait.