Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police help Canadian authorities seize largest opium haul

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Authorities in Canada has recently announced the significant seizure of nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium in Vancouver, British Columbia – the largest opium seizure in the modern Canadian history, after receiving a reliable security tip from Dubai Police.

They were also to seize 19 shipping containers suspected of containing narcotic substances and heading to Canada.

Dubai Police affirmed that the record drug haul is another example of their continuous and fruitful cooperation and collaboration with Canadian authorities and law enforcement agencies.

They reaffirmed their commitment, per the directives of the Ministry of Interior, to maintaining strong, active, and vital communication channels with the world’s police agencies and ensure the world’s safety and security.

The Dubai Police also emphasized how vital intensifying and unifying international security efforts, exchanging intelligence and security plans are to foil criminals’ bids.

Will Ng, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), thanked the General Department of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police for their valuable contribution that led to the successful operation.

“The joint investigation contributed to keeping nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium with an estimated street value of over 50 million Canadian dollars from entering the province of British Columbia,” “This significant drug seizure has undoubtedly put a dent in organised crime,” he said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 01 14 at 4.16.35 PM

OWWA Chief now in Kuwait to bring home distressed OFWs

7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 14 at 2.11.43 PM

Actress Liza Soberano transforms to ‘Miss Universe’

9 hours ago
rta dubai taxi bus metro one photo

Dubai taxi fare reduced as a result of lowering fuel prices

12 hours ago
TFT NEWS DSWD NCR

DSWD-NCR Facebook page hacked; hundreds flock to get ‘ayuda’

12 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button