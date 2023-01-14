Dubai Police help Canadian authorities seize largest opium haul

Authorities in Canada has recently announced the significant seizure of nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium in Vancouver, British Columbia – the largest opium seizure in the modern Canadian history, after receiving a reliable security tip from Dubai Police.

They were also to seize 19 shipping containers suspected of containing narcotic substances and heading to Canada.

Dubai Police affirmed that the record drug haul is another example of their continuous and fruitful cooperation and collaboration with Canadian authorities and law enforcement agencies.

They reaffirmed their commitment, per the directives of the Ministry of Interior, to maintaining strong, active, and vital communication channels with the world’s police agencies and ensure the world’s safety and security.

The Dubai Police also emphasized how vital intensifying and unifying international security efforts, exchanging intelligence and security plans are to foil criminals’ bids.

Will Ng, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), thanked the General Department of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police for their valuable contribution that led to the successful operation.

“The joint investigation contributed to keeping nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium with an estimated street value of over 50 million Canadian dollars from entering the province of British Columbia,” “This significant drug seizure has undoubtedly put a dent in organised crime,” he said.