Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE launches hotline to prevent drug overdoses

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has launched a new service to help prevent drug overdoses in the emirate. The service, which is part of DoH’s Research and Innovation Centre, was announced at the recent Middle East and North Africa Clinical Toxicology Conference (MENATOX).

The new service aims to raise awareness of the safe use of drugs and to provide the necessary procedures to prevent poisoning. The department is also looking to strengthen research efforts in the emirate, with the goal of reducing and eliminating poisoning and overdoses among residents.

Residents can access the new service by calling the 800424 hotline, which is available from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays. However, plans are in place to expand the hotline’s hours and make it available round the clock, seven days a week.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

all women swat team dubai police

Dubai Police introduces all-women SWAT force

3 hours ago
angelica panganiban family covid 19

Angelica Panganiban misses child, husband while in COVID-19 isolation

4 hours ago
celeste cortesi pia wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach to Celeste Cortesi: You got this!

5 hours ago
15ft palawan crocodile

LOOK: 15-ft saltwater crocodile captured in Palawan

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button