UAE launches hotline to prevent drug overdoses

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has launched a new service to help prevent drug overdoses in the emirate. The service, which is part of DoH’s Research and Innovation Centre, was announced at the recent Middle East and North Africa Clinical Toxicology Conference (MENATOX).

The new service aims to raise awareness of the safe use of drugs and to provide the necessary procedures to prevent poisoning. The department is also looking to strengthen research efforts in the emirate, with the goal of reducing and eliminating poisoning and overdoses among residents.

Residents can access the new service by calling the 800424 hotline, which is available from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays. However, plans are in place to expand the hotline’s hours and make it available round the clock, seven days a week.