LOOK: 15-ft saltwater crocodile captured in Palawan

Photo from: Palawan Council for Sustainable Development

A 15-foot saltwater crocodile was captured by a resident in the town of Bataraza in Palawan, Philippines on Thursday, January 12.

The resident, who was collecting water from a river at the time, reported the sighting to local authorities, who are now planning to transport the animal to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center for treatment of its wounds.

According to Jovic Fabello, a spokesperson for the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), the crocodile which measured 70 centimeters in body width had attempted to attack the resident but was unsuccessful.

“Apparently, itong tao raw—gabi, mga around 8 p.m., nagsasalok ng tubig doon sa tabi ng ilog—kasi yong bahay niya sa tabi ng ilog. May parang tuntungan, siyempre si buwaya—ay meron talagang viable population ng buwaya sa Sumbiling—naghahanap siya ng prey. Nocturnal siya, sa gabi siya naghahanap, nakita niya itong si tao. Nag-attempt siyang umatake, pero nakabantay yong tao, hindi siya nakuha,” he said.

“Nag-decide sila na hulihin yong buwaya. Nahuli nila and na report kanina,” added Fabella.

