Dozens troop to DSWD office due to wrong info on ayuda

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Philippines has reported that dozens of people flocked to their National Capital Region (NCR) office in Manila on Friday to apply for the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), despite the program’s distribution of financial assistance being suspended.

In the same report, dozens trooped to the DSWD office as early as Thursday to line up for the ayuda.

“Kahit po kami ay medyo nagulat dahil supposedly naman po na-discuss pa natin ito last week or week ago pa na suspendido ‘yung pamamahagi po natin ng financial assistance dahil nga inaayos pa po natin ang pondo,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez told GMA News.

One of those who lined up said that their neighbor told them a person can receive P10,000 under the program.

Some of those who lined up and waited for ayuda were senior citizens, solo parents. and students.

“Iimbestigahan namin yung allegedly na announcement nga po na may distribution ng assistance na unfortunately nga po ay talagang na-misled yung ating mga kababayan,” Lopez said.

DSWD OIC Edu Punay said they are investigating the matter and hinted that a vehicle brought the people to their main office.