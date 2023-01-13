17-year-old Filipina teen rises through backlash from calling Charles & Keith as ‘luxury’ brand, invited to lunch with brand’s founders

Charles & Keith, a renowned Singapore-based shoe, bag, and accessories firm, has extended an invitation to a 17-year-old girl who was chastised on TikTok for using the word “luxury” to describe the brand. The adolescent, known on the social networking platform as “Zohtaco,” attracted anger after sharing a video in which she referred to a Charles & Keith bag she received as a present from her father as a luxury item.

However, the young woman, known as Zoe, swiftly silenced her detractors by describing her family’s financial position and how a Charles & Keith bag is a luxury item to them. Her subsequent videos and reactions to the trolls drew considerable praise and support, both locally and worldwide, for her grace and maturity in handling the matter.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Charles & Keith stated, “Our heart really went out to Zoe when we saw the videos and comments — there is no place for bullying… but we were so impressed with the grace and humility in how she handled the situation, displaying wisdom far beyond her years and values that resonated with us greatly.”

The company has invited Zoe and her father to lunch with the founders and a tour of the company offices as a gesture of goodwill. Zoe explained that her family has been in Singapore for over 13 years and that the experience has given her vital lessons about empathy and compassion.