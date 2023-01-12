Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED500 fine for motorists driving cars with expired license plates

Staff Report

Ras Al Khaimah Police Department issued a reminder to all motorists regarding the penalties for those who fail to renew their vehicle’s license plates on time. The department stressed that it is crucial for vehicle owners to renew their license plates and insurance at least 40 days before their expiration date.

According to the police, failure to renew license plates on time will result in a fine of Dh500 and four black points on the driver’s record. If the registration is not renewed within 14 days after the initial fine, an additional penalty will be imposed.

The RAK Police Department also highlighted the use of their advanced radar system, which allows them to detect expired license plates on the road. A video released by the department demonstrates the effectiveness of the system in catching violators.

Furthermore, if 90 days have passed and the license plate of the vehicle is still not renewed, it may be impounded for a total of seven days. The police department urged all vehicle owners to renew their license plates on time to avoid penalties and any inconvenience caused by impoundment.

