Dubai residents can soon complete visa transactions through video conferencing

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced that residents may now complete their residency transactions and ask about missing papers through video conferencing.

The new service, which is now under beta testing, intends to decrease the need for people to physically visit service centers by allowing them to complete paperwork and check on the status of their applications remotely via video conversations.

The GDRFA has stated that the video conferencing service would ultimately be expanded to a 24-hour service, allowing residents who may not be able to attend service centers during regular business hours to do so. As a preventative step against the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, the decision is also consistent with the government’s attempts to encourage social distancing and decrease congestion at service facilities, as per reports from Al Watan.

As of posting time, the service is only available to people who have previously filed for a visa, according to Lt-Gen Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai, and requires them to complete paperwork and provide missing papers through video conferencing. Visa application inquiries, on the other hand, will have to be made through call centers.