UAE announces total ban on single-use plastic bags starting 2024

The UAE will be completely banning single-use plastic bags from January 1st, 2024, in its efforts to become more environmentally sustainable country. The decision is part of the Ministerial Resolution No.380 of 2022, which aims to regulate the use of single-use products in the country and reduce plastic waste. The resolution goes beyond just plastic bags, as it also prohibits the import, production, and circulation of various single-use products made of any material.

The decision to ban single-use plastic bags from 2024 is a significant step towards reducing the country’s carbon footprint and tackling the plastic pollution crisis. Plastic bags are one of the most common forms of plastic waste and are among the most harmful items to marine life, as they often end up in oceans. The ban will apply to all retailers and businesses operating in the UAE, and it also includes biodegradable plastic bags, which was important to consider as they can take as long to decompose as traditional plastic bags and also cause harm to the environment in the process.

The resolution also calls for a ban on the import, production, and circulation of plastic products such as cups, cutlery, and styrofoam containers starting January 1, 2026. This is an even more ambitious step to address the problem of plastic waste, as these items are often used for a matter of minutes but take hundreds of years to decompose. The goal of this ban is not only to reduce the amount of plastic waste generated in the country, but also to encourage individuals and businesses to adopt more sustainable practices and alternatives.

Furthermore, the resolution calls on all parties and consumers to work on and adopt mechanisms and practices that help reduce the production and consumption of single-use products such as packages and packaging material made partially or completely of plastic material, including those used in food packaging, cotton sticks, crackers bags, cigarette butts, wet wipes, balloons and balloon sticks. This shows the commitment of the UAE government to address the plastic waste crisis by targeting all sorts of single-use items that are causing harm to the environment.