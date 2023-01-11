OFW death row cases to be discussed in Cabinet meeting- Ople

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that the Cabinet will be discussing the cases of Filipinos on death row in other countries.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Ople said that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin would convene the meeting with other secretaries.

“Just as an FYI, on Friday, the Executive Secretary will be convening a meeting. To be present in that meeting are the Secretary of Labor, Secretary of Foreign Affairs, myself, and of course the ES, to discuss transitional matters. For example, the death row cases,” Ople said.

The meeting was set for Friday but no information was given on how many Filipinos are currently on death row.

Ople responded to a question on when the executive clemency request for Filipina Mary Jane Veloso will be granted.

Ople said that the matter is being handled by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The request for pardon was made during the first state visit of President Bongbong Marcos to Indonesia.