NAIA security guard recognized for returning bag with belongings worth P1.4 million

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo from Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA FB page

A security guard at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was recognized for his honesty after returning a passenger’s bag containing items worth Php1.4 million and other luxury items.

Aviation security guard Albert Bautista found the bag and returned it to the passenger, despite the temptation to keep the valuable contents.

“Hindi po natin kailangang angkinin ang hindi po sa atin… hindi ko po gagawin ‘yon, hindi po ganoon ang pagpapalaki sa amin ng magulang ko,” Bautista said.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Cesar Chong gave a letter of commendation to the security guard, who said the owner also gave him a reward.

“Mineet niya po ako kahapon doon sa may boarding gate po bandang 1 p.m. doon ko po siya nakausap… nagpapasalamat nga raw po siya dahil sa akin kung ibang tao po ang nakadampot wala na raw po siyang aasahan,” the guard said.

This is not the first time Bautista has returned a lost bag with valuable contents, he did the same in 2017.

“Mahirap po talaga ang buhay sa ngayon pero ‘yung mga ganun hindi po natin kailangan pag-interesan,” Bautista said.

