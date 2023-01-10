WATCH: How would Abu Dhabi look like if it snowed?

The UAEis known for its hot and dry desert climate, but a recent video shared by Visit Abu Dhabi has given us a glimpse of what the capital city, Abu Dhabi, might look like if temperatures dropped low enough for it to snow.

The video shows conic landmarks such as Aldar HQ, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the Qasr al Hosn Fort covered in snow as the winter cold sweeps through the entire city. Several desert animals native to the region can also be seen walking through the snow. The video ends with palm trees covered in snow appearing in the foreground, with the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline forming the background.

While it may seem like a reach to imagine snow in the UAE, it is not wholly without precedent. Snow has fallen on the country’s mountains in the past, notably Jebel Jais.

The highest peak in the Emirates is Jebel Jais, which is part of the Hajar mountain range and is 1,934 meters above sea level. It is notable for its colder temperatures, which are 10°C lower than at sea level on average. Snow was last seen on the mountain in 2020.

Watch the video here:

@inabudhabi Winter is here in Abu Dhabi and one can only dream it snows someday to witness something like this ♬ original sound – Visit Abu Dhabi