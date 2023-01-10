PH Consulate in NY assures support for Fil-Am nurses for better working conditions

The Philippine Consulate General in New York has publicly announced its support for the thousands of Filipino-American nurses employed at two major hospitals in New York City who went on strike on January 9th, demanding better wages and working conditions.

This move came after contract negotiations between the hospitals and the nurses failed to produce an agreement on their demands. The strikes took place at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, with more than 7,000 nurses participating in protests at three locations in the Bronx and one in Manhattan.

The consulate acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts made by these nurses during the pandemic when New York City was at the epicenter of the outbreak. They made the statement that “our kababayan nurses stayed true to their oath to care for the sick and the dying, sometimes at the expense of their very own lives”. The Consulate noted that for their compassion, dedication, and selflessness, their call for better employment terms and conditions should be heeded. They also acknowledged that the nurses are an integral part of the healthcare system, with their vital role at the forefront of patient care.

The main issue that the nurses are fighting for is the “crisis of chronic understaffing” which is affecting patient care. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has been advocating for safe staffing, which they argue would ensure that there are enough nurses to deliver safe, quality care to every patient. The NYSNA President Nancy Hagans has said that this issue has been ignored by their employers for too long, despite their repeated pleas for more nurses to be hired, and the time for change has come. She has stressed that the nurses are fighting for fair contracts that would help them deliver the care that New Yorkers deserve, and will do whatever it takes to win.