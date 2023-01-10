Dubai Police handle over 41,000 calls amid unstable weather conditions

The Dubai Police Command & Control Centre received an influx of phone calls over the weekend, with over 41,000 calls made to the emergency hotline 999 alone. Despite the high volume of calls, Colonel Muhammad Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Centre ensured that the operators work 24/7 to attend every call professionally and swiftly.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, also emphasized the importance of public cooperation during inclement weather, and urged residents to take necessary precautions to stay safe. He reminded the public to avoid water-logged areas and valleys when the weather is unstable, and to stay away from low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

Dubai experienced some adverse weather conditions over the past weekend, with reports of unstable weather, heavy rains and strong winds. Despite the challenging weather, the Dubai Police reported that there were no major accidents or incidents within the city.

To ensure the safety of the public, the Dubai Police stepped up their readiness levels, and intensified patrols, particularly in the mountainous areas and the valleys of Hatta. Special vehicles were also deployed in these rugged areas to assist in case of emergency. The police also worked closely with other local authorities, such as the Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Civil Defence and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, to provide coordinated and efficient response to any situation that may arise.