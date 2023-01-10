Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Court of Appeals upholds life imprisonment sentence for man who murdered girlfriend

The Dubai Court of Appeals upheld a life imprisonment sentence for an Asian man who was convicted of premeditatedly killing his girlfriend in July 2019. The tragic incident began when the man walked into a local police station, covered in blood and confessed to the murder of his girlfriend. The officers were shocked to find the victim’s body in the man’s car, with multiple stab wounds and her throat slit open.

According to court documents, the man and the victim had been in a romantic relationship for five years. However, the man learned that the victim had started seeing someone else and reached out to her family in her home country to ask for her return. He had made the decision that if she refused to marry him and return with him to their home country, he would kill her.

On the evening of the murder, the couple met in a parking lot near the victim’s house, where they had a conversation that lasted for three hours. The man said he told her that he loved her and wanted to marry her, but she refused his proposal and also insulted him.

Enraged, the man admitted to stabbing her in the neck and at various places on her body, leading to her death. After the crime, he turned himself into the nearest police station.

The court found the man guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a decision that was upheld by the Dubai Court of Appeal. The heinous nature of the crime, in addition to the premeditation involved, were cited as reasons for the severity of the sentence.

