CAAP admits lapses in maintenance of PH air traffic equipment 

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines admits lapses in maintaining the country’s air traffic equipment that led to the system glitch on New Year’s Day.

CAAP Director General Capt. Manuel Tamayo said this after House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro asked him if the temporary airspace outage could have been avoided if there were enough maintenance checks.

“Tama po, ma’am,” he said during the hearing of the House of Representatives.

Castro insists that the faulty power supply should not just be blamed to the equipment but also on the personnel handling it.

“Talagang malaking problema kung talagang ganito iyong klase ng pag-ma-maintain sa ating equipment,” she added.

Tamayo however said that there was no negligence on the part of their technicians.

“This is based on the procedure. In almost all of the systems, meron nang nakalagay kung ano iyong dapat gawin,” he added.

“We are not authorized or capable of checking the internal workings of a circuit breaker. External lang iyong level namin to find out if it has input or output,” Tamayo added.