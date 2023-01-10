Bridge in Abu Dhabi to close for essential maintenance

Residents of Abu Dhabi, UAE are being advised to plan their commutes accordingly as the bridge connecting Al Maryah Island to Al Zahiyah in downtown Abu Dhabi will be closed for a period of almost three weeks for essential maintenance works.

This was announced by the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), which stated that the bridge will be closed from January 11th at 12:00 am to February 1st at 5:00 am.

In an effort to inform the public of the closure and the alternative routes, the ITC has created a comprehensive map which shows the diversions and alternative routes in place during the closure. The map is available on their website and social media pages.

إغلاق الجسر في جزيرة المارية – أبــوظبي

الأربعاء 11 يناير 2023 إلى الأربعاء1 فبراير 2023 pic.twitter.com/ulv6Pg1nWh — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) January 9, 2023