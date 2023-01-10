Al Muraqqabat Police Station sets new standard in Dubai with first-ever six-star rating for government services

Dubai has once again set a new benchmark for government services with the Al Muraqqabat Police Station being awarded the first ever six-star rating for a government service center in the city. This achievement was made possible through the advanced technology and artificial intelligence that are being utilized at the police station.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, unveiled a plaque with a six-star rating at the police station.

The Al Muraqqabat Police Station offers an extensive range of services, including transactions and responses to emergency calls, all of which are available in seven different languages. The station has processed over 100,000 transactions and has achieved an impressive satisfaction rate of 99.8% from the public. This outstanding result is due to the station’s quick response time of just a minute and a half to emergencies, which is made possible by the cutting-edge technology used at the station.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the station’s achievements on his Twitter account, stating that “This is Dubai, where you can compete only with yourself”. This statement emphasizes the city’s continuous effort to provide exceptional services to the public, and to be a leader in the region in terms of service excellence.

كرمنا اليوم "مركز شرطة المرقبات" .. أول مركز خدمات في دبي يحصل على تصنيف ال6 نجوم .. المركز يدار بالذكاء الصناعي .. أنجز أكثر من 100 ألف معاملة .. يقدم خدماته ب7 لغات .. حقق نسبة رضا للجمهور 99.8٪ .. وزمن استجابة للحالات الطارئة دقيقة ونصف فقط .. هذه دبي التي لا تنافس إلا نفسها pic.twitter.com/lx8A1RmcX7 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 10, 2023