We found a good spot to spoil your senses: Dine at Marriott Hotel, Al Jaddaf

When you talk about seafood, Filipinos are among the top people who love and enjoy the taste of fresh catch.

Coming from a country where fish, or seafood in general, is considered as a staple next to rice, majority of Pinoys here abroad are absolutely on the lookout for go-to restaurants who offer scrumptious seafood.

Luckily, we found a good spot where you can spoil your senses with a wide range of seafood specials in Dubai.

Seafood Dinner Buffet

Every Friday, you can enjoy a delectable Seafood Night at the 5-star Marriott Hotel located in Al Jaddaf. All their dishes are a real treat to Filipinos’ tastebuds.

We’ve spotted some of Pinoys’ favorite salads, soups, and appetizers in this family friendly hotel restaurant.

You can also enjoy a grand seafood buffet featuring 30 different seafood specials and grills including the much-loved oysters, clams, and crabs.

It is also a delight to have dishes cooked on-the-spot at their Cajun-spiced wok seafood corner. They also have a live carving station and live pasta station. We wouldn’t forget to mention that they have delicious, fluffy, and steamy dumplings, cheese trolley, and fresh sushi selections.

Dining at Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf allows you to enjoy a range of seafood dishes inspired by the best tastes from different parts of the world like Southeast Asia, Middle East, to Indian dishes and Western cuisines. They have more than 5 extremely tasty main dishes that you can choose from.

You can enjoy filling in your tummy with their unlimited seafood buffet every Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Their Friday Seafood Night which is usually priced at AED 249 per person is now on a Limited Time offer of AED 179 per person including soft beverages and wide selection of mouth-watering desert.

Pinoy Fiesta Night

And if you’re looking for a place to satisfy your Pinoy food cravings, Marriott Al Jaddaf also offers a fusion of Filipino cuisine during their Pinoy Fiesta-themed night every Thursday.

For only AED 149 per person, you can feast with your friends and families over Pinoy food and enjoy soft beverages.

We highly recommend that you add Marriott Al Jaddaff in your must-visit places this 2023 and relish your favorite Filipino dishes while savoring and exploring international cuisines in their expansive dinner buffets such as the Friday Seafood Night and Pinoy Fiesta Night.

Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai offers a 5-star hotel experience in the heart of downtown.

Strategically located near iconic attractions such as Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Mall and an array of businesses, this family friendly hotel is a perfect suit for both business travelers and those vacationing in the UAE.

You can book your reservations or book by calling 04 317 7777.