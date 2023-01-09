Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police honors resident for returning AED134,000 cash

Dubai resident Upendra Nath Chaturvedi has been honored by authorities for his honesty in returning a large sum of money that he found unattended in a public area.

Chaturvedi discovered the cash, which amounted to AED 134,000, and immediately contacted the Al Raffa Police station to turn it over.

Officials at the police station praised Chaturvedi’s actions and presented him with a certificate of appreciation, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening the concept of community partnership.

Chaturvedi expressed his gratitude for the recognition and said that it brought him great pride and joy.

