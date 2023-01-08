Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Liza Marcos ‘sick and tired’ of people using her name for  gov’t appointments 

Screengrab of Liza Marcos' video statement | Photo and video courtesy: Argyll Cyrus Geducos

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos denied that she is interfering with government appointments of her husband and President Bongbong Marcos.

Araneta-Marcos then issued a statement to those who are using her name to get an appointment.

“I am sick and tired of people using my name,” Araneta-Marcos said.

She also denied that she lobbied for the officials of Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP).

“I just want everyone to know that I have nothing to do with ISAFP, I don’t know the people involved. And if I found out somebody’s using my name, I shall tell my husband not to appoint you, okay?  So I hope this is clear to everyone,” the first lady said.

