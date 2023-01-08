Jinggoy Estrada wants to teach constitution for high school students 

Senator Jinggoy Estrada is pushing for constitution to be taught to junior and senior high school students.

“A nationalist mindset must be instilled in Filipino learners who will contribute to a strong Philippine economy, grounded in their commitment to the nation,” Estrada said in a statement.

Estrada added the bill aims to raise the level of awareness on their rights and duties as Filipino citizens and for a better appreciation of the country’s history.

The measure seeks the development of a Constitutional Education Course for secondary school students in all public and private educational institutions in the hope of developing their appreciation and exercise of democratic values, foster their understanding and practice of active citizenship and people’s participation in government processes; and equip them with the knowledge of the Constitution that they can use in their analysis and involvement in public issues.

Estrada added that the course will be developed in accordance with the standards and principles in developing the enhanced basic education curriculum stated in RA 10533.

“The development of technical-based skills in learners with the prioritization on the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) must be strengthened alongside the fundamentals of nationalism and patriotism which will be engrained in the inclusion of constitution in the curriculum for secondary levels,” Estrada said.