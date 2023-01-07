Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AUH Police raises awareness after reckless driver cuts across 4 lanes on UAE highway, causes horrific collision

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police released a footage on Friday to alert residents of the repercussions of improper overtaking and sudden deviation of lanes by motorists.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police asked drivers to avoid overtaking other vehicles from the wrong side and to ensure that the road is clear while changing lanes.

In the video, it can be seen how a reckless drivers attempt to cut across four lanes ended up as a horrific accident.

They urged motorists to use indicators when they change lanes, avoid sudden deviation, and make sure to use the correct lane when moving to another road.

Currently, the fine for sudden deviation is at Dh5,000 fine and vehicle impounding. Causing an accident due to excessive speed: Dh5,000 fine and vehicle impounding.

Meanwhile, there are three types of offence related to overtaking under the federal traffic laws: Wrong overtaking: Dh600 fine, 6 black points, overtaking from the road shoulder: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points, and Overtaking from a prohibited place: Dh600 fine.

 

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

LOST WATCH DUBAI POLICE

Dubai Police helps tourist find missing P1.6 million watch from one year ago

7 hours ago
Dubai landscape sunset

Dubai ranks 5th in World’s Best Cities report 2023

9 hours ago
TFT NEWS babyrosie

Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola shares glimpse of their newborn baby

11 hours ago
TFT NEWS cortesi

Celeste Cortesi stands out in first few days of Miss Universe competition

12 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button