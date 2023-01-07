AUH Police raises awareness after reckless driver cuts across 4 lanes on UAE highway, causes horrific collision

The Abu Dhabi Police released a footage on Friday to alert residents of the repercussions of improper overtaking and sudden deviation of lanes by motorists.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police asked drivers to avoid overtaking other vehicles from the wrong side and to ensure that the road is clear while changing lanes.

In the video, it can be seen how a reckless drivers attempt to cut across four lanes ended up as a horrific accident.

They urged motorists to use indicators when they change lanes, avoid sudden deviation, and make sure to use the correct lane when moving to another road.

Currently, the fine for sudden deviation is at Dh5,000 fine and vehicle impounding. Causing an accident due to excessive speed: Dh5,000 fine and vehicle impounding.

Meanwhile, there are three types of offence related to overtaking under the federal traffic laws: Wrong overtaking: Dh600 fine, 6 black points, overtaking from the road shoulder: Dh1,000 fine, 6 black points, and Overtaking from a prohibited place: Dh600 fine.