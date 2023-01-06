UAE debunks rumors about non-halal status of Oreo cookies

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) have strongly refuted recent rumors that Oreo cookies sold in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are not halal. According to Islamic law, Halal refers to food and other products permissible for Muslims to consume or use.

In posts on their social media platforms, both authorities emphasized the importance of obtaining reliable information on food safety and permissibility and urged UAE residents to do so.

Are Oreo biscuits halal? It has been circulated recently that Oreo biscuits are not halal, because they contain Pork and alcohol. We inform you that what has been circulated is incorrect. pic.twitter.com/AougeMLeL7 — MoCCAE (@MoCCaEUAE) January 5, 2023

The MOCCAE stated that the claim that Oreo cookies, produced by American multinational confectionery Mondelez International, contain pork and alcohol is “unsubstantiated and [baseless].”

Greetings from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

With reference to the news circulating on social media about a biscuit product of Oreo brand, pic.twitter.com/puW46lS8eh — هيئة أبوظبي للزراعة والسلامة الغذائية (@adafsa_gov) January 6, 2023

Adafsa also released a statement explaining why Oreo cookies are halal for consumers. The rumors, which have circulated on social media in recent days, prompted many to question the halal status of the cookies. Muslims are prohibited from consuming products that contain pork or alcohol as ingredients, as these would make the product non-halal.

The MOCCAE has emphasized the need for the public to verify the credibility of news before circulating it and to communicate with competent authorities to ensure the validity of information.