‘Justice is served’: DOJ Sec. Remulla reacts on son’s acquittal on controversial drug case

Staff Report

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that he is glad that justice has been served to his son following the latter’s acquittal from possession of drugs charges by the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court.

Juanito Jose Remulla III was arrested last October after being caught in possession of 900 grams of high grade marijuana amounting to P1.3 million.

Remulla said he has yet to talk to his family but he is relieved and happy with the court’s decision.

“He had the right to be presumed innocent in the first place, I am just glad justice is served,” Remulla told reporters on Friday.

The justice chief added that he did not in anyway interfere with the case of his son.

“I wish my son further redemption in the future,” the DOJ chief said.

Remulla said no counter measures are being eyed against the complainant the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency or PDEA.

“Wala, wala, let us be sober about it. Nagkakamali rin sila, nangyayari talaga iyon,” Remulla said.

