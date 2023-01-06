Expo City Dubai to host Grand Parade for Chinese New year on January 14

The Chinese Consul-General to the UAE, Li Xuhang, has announced that the “Happy Chinese New Year” Grand Parade will take place on January 14th at Expo City Dubai. The parade coincides with the approaching Chinese New Year, which falls on January 22nd.

The event has been interrupted for the past two years due to the pandemic, but is now returning with the support of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai, and the Executive Committee of “Hala China”.

During a press conference held at Expo City, Xuhang emphasized the importance of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and the UAE, stating that the grand parade has become a famous brand for such exchanges and has received significant attention and support from the UAE. He added that the event has been well received by over 300,000 Chinese expatriates living in Dubai.

Sumaya Al Ali, Vice President of Government Partnerships at Expo City Dubai, expressed her honor at the decision to host the Grand Parade for the second year in a row. She highlighted the fact that Expo City Dubai builds upon the success of the World Expo, in which China played a significant role, and is based on the belief that by working together, a more sustainable and equitable future can be achieved for all.

Al Ali also emphasized the importance of events like the Grand Parade in celebrating the relationship between China and the UAE and in encouraging the enhancement of cultural, diplomatic, and business ties.